With a European heritage dating back to 1947, Cattaneo Bros. brings a unique-to-market, meat-forward flavor and texture to its 100% Beef Sticks. Smoked in real smokehouse ovens and air-dried for days, these premium snacks are handcrafted in small batches from the finest lean meat and spices — no fillers or byproducts in the company’s Original, Spicy, and Teriyaki varieties.

Made in the style of European smoked and dried meats, Cattaneo Bros. Beef Sticks are crafted from whole-muscle cuts of top-round beef that is tumbled with hand-mixed spices before being stuffed. Three-foot sticks are then hung and slow cooked at just the right temperature, naturally smoked with real hickory wood, and air-dried for three to five days until an ideal mouthfeel is reached.

“Think of an old-fashioned meat-market where you would see pepperoni and other meats hanging and drying," Cattaneo Bros. CEO Katelyn Kaney said. "Most people today only see this done in the U.S. with dry-aging steak, but it’s this process that makes our beef sticks unlike anything else you’ll find in the marketplace. While conventional brands often rely on sugar to mask the flavor of the meat, we bring it front and center.”

Cattaneo Bros. Beef Sticks deliver 7-9g of protein in every serving, contain no added MSG, and the Original and Spicy are completely free of sugar as well. The beef is sourced exclusively from cattle raised in the U.S. Offering foodies and snackers a gourmet charcuterie board addition, workday pick-me-up, or on-the-go fuel for an outdoor adventure, these surprisingly filling, better-for-you beef sticks can be purchased online at CattaneoBros.com, plus through their local store, The Mercantile. The products are also available for retailers nationwide.

Source: Cattaneo Bros.



