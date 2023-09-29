Cattaneo Bros., which has been producing handcrafted meat snacks for 75 years, is announcing its acquisition of Bob Tallman’s Authentic Cowboy Beef Jerky, formerly Bobby T’s Beef Jerky. The lineup, which includes Sweet Smoked, Peppered Hickory, Sagrado Hatch Chile, and Brown Sugar BBQ flavors, will now be sold by Cattaneo Bros. under the Bob Tallman name.

A fifth-generation rancher and Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame announcer, Tallman started his jerky business in 2018 to showcase the traditional flavors of his home state of Texas. Producing jerky also gave him the opportunity to support future generations through partnerships with two prominent youth organizations. Texas 4-H sells Bob Tallman’s Jerky for their Jerky Jackpot fundraising campaign, and over 2,000 chapters of Future Farmers of America incorporate his jerky into their fundraising efforts.

When looking for a partner to take over the business, Cattaneo Bros. was a natural choice due to their shared values, deep respect for the Western lifestyle, and parallel fundraising work. The family-owned company is also a passionate supporter of the rodeo industry, sponsoring athletes and exhibiting at shows, including the 2021 Elk’s Rodeo where CEO Katelyn Kaney first connected with Tallman.

Going forward, Cattaneo Bros. is committed to delivering the same authentic flavors of Bob Tallman’s jerky while continuing the brand’s philanthropic partnerships with 4-H and FFA and producing the products with only the highest-quality standards and ingredients. Made the old-fashioned way, Bob Tallman’s Authentic Cowboy Jerky is crafted from solid strips of top-round, U.S.-sourced beef — never pressed, ground or formed — that is thinly sliced by hand, marinated in a spice mixture with a touch of real sugar and hung to dry on stainless steel rods (not screens) in hot brick ovens. Sold at select retailers, including 80 Boot Barn locations nationwide and over 10 Central Market stores in Texas, plus online at CattaneoBros.com, the products provide 11–13 grams of protein per serving and are free of gluten and MSG.

Katelyn Kaney, CEO of Cattaneo Bros., said, “From his accomplishments in the rodeo world to his generosity of spirit, Bob is a true legend and someone we’ve always greatly admired at Cattaneo Bros. It’s an honor to continue his legacy and produce high-quality beef jerky worthy of his name.”

Source: Cattaneo Bros.