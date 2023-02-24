Cattaneo Bros. has been making meat snacks from simple ingredients since 1947 and is now one of the oldest jerky companies in the country. Started by two Italian brothers building a name for themselves in the Central Coast of California, and this year celebrating its 75th anniversary, the family-owned business maintains a deep respect for tradition as they look to fuel healthy lifestyles. Both a meat processor and a food manufacturer, the company has developed a devoted following for their handcrafted jerky, 100% beef sticks and European-style sausages and plans on growing its presence across the country with increased production capabilities.

Cattaneo Bros. owner and CEO Katelyn Kaney. Photo courtesy of Cattaneo Bros.

Owner and CEO Katelyn Kaney was 24 years old when she took over the business. An athlete, fitness enthusiast and mom of twin boys, Kaney brings a passion for creating clean-ingredient products that can help families make good choices. She runs Cattaneo Bros. with the support of her sister, Kim Frederick, after inheriting it from her parents, who passed away in 2008. With a background in agriculture, her father valued knowing where their food came from and fostering respectful relationships with ranchers. He also had a love for production and creating new recipes, which are still sold today. Kaney's mother was behind Cattaneo Bros.’ gift baskets and establishment of the brand’s e-commerce capabilities to bring the products beyond their own neighborhood. Katelyn has continued these initiatives that her parents started, adding to them with new product launches, a jerky of the month club, custom-order gifts and community outreach efforts.

Quality and care are at the core of everything Cattaneo Bros. creates. The meat is sourced exclusively from beef and poultry producers in the U.S., and only top-round, whole-muscle cuts are used to create the jerky — no pressed pieces, and never any fillers or by-products. The meat is tumbled with spices that are mixed by hand daily from common kitchen staples, and the beef products are hung to dry low and slow on steel rods (no screens) in hot brick ovens. From their premium handcut, classic cut, extra-thin cut beef and turkey jerky, Range grass-fed beef jerky, beef sticks to handmade sausages, all of their offerings feature a meat-forward flavor and showcase the ingredients right on the front of the package.

Cattaneo Bros. Range grass-fed beef jerky. Photo courtesy of Cattaneo Bros.

Kaney said, “I want to change the way the world snacks. I believe food should be made simple and provide our body with the sustenance it needs to do the things we love. And while this vision solidly exists in our future, it is firmly rooted in our traditions. I am simultaneously [...] extremely proud of how far we’ve come as well as how little we’ve changed. I’ve always understood how great Cattaneo Bros.’ products are, and it’s my belief that by focusing on the quality of our ingredients, the simplicity of our process, and the passion of the people behind our brand, we can grow our business, while keeping our values strong and intact.”

Cattaneo Bros. products are currently available to retail and foodservice customers nationwide and are sold directly to consumers through CattaneoBros.com and select independent and specialty retailers, including the family’s own store, The Merc, in San Luis Obispo, California. Visit CattaneoBros.com and follow @CattaneoBros on Facebook and Instagram.

Source: Cattaneo Bros.