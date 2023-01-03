Rockford Systems LLC, a turnkey supplier of machine safeguarding equipment and services, is inviting industrial safety professionals to explore its newly redesigned website that was recently launched at www.rockfordsystems.com.

Boasting a clean, modern look, the website has been completely revamped to offer an improved user experience with easier navigation and better overall functionality. In addition, the new site has been mobile-optimized, secured for customer protection and is ADA-compliant as the company makes accessibility a priority.

As one of the first machine safeguarding companies on the internet, Rockford Systems has been a pioneer in selling its portfolio of 10,000 products through its website. Rockford Systems aims to continually improve its customer service by integrating an intelligent search function. Search is now based on selecting key performance attributes and applications, or on part numbers, whether they are entered correctly or not. For example, if a part number is entered with or without spaces, or if hyphenation was not added, the specified product will still be displayed. Also, for those who need technical support, Rockford Systems has added a Chatbot to the site so customers can directly contact company experts, as well as speak to them over the phone.

Machine safeguarding can be a complicated subject. With its new website, Rockford Systems is enhancing access to critical safeguarding information by posting technical tips, press releases, FAQs, webinars and an online blog rich with content so the user is always just one click away from useful and pertinent knowledge.

“Our new website properly aligns with the company’s vision for providing the best customer experience by putting the information they need only a click away,” said Kari Larson, marketing director for Rockford Systems LLC. “The Rockford Systems team will continue to strive to enrich and improve the content.”

Source: Rockford Systems LLC