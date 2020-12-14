Rockford Systems LLC has launched www.germblockshields.com, a new website educating organizations of the value of sneeze shields in limiting the airborne droplets that carry the coronavirus. Visitors will learn which features make one shield design more effective than another, where to install shields, and how to order the ideal shield for their school, office or business.

Shields Limit Exposure

America's COVID-19 pandemic is at its worst point since the spring. And scientists say it is poised to get much worse in the coming weeks, with widespread access to new vaccines likely several months away. Until then, facial masks, hand washing, social distancing and sneeze barriers remain the best ways to mitigate the risks of infection.

Due to the fast-paced nature of schools, hospitals and some businesses, practicing social distancing can be a challenge, so sneeze guards remain the only effective way to separate people from each other. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the installation of sneeze guards between people in close proximity.

GermBlock Shields

Made in the USA, Rockford Systems GermBlock Cough and Sneeze Shields are highly durable, easy to clean, and quick to ship, with a variety of form factors and price points to meet the needs of any customer. Made in the USA, GermBlock shields can be ordered in standard sizes, or be made for customized applications, featuring unique dimensions, mounting and caster options, as well as the potential to use different gauge poly and framing materials.

Framed or Frameless

The Rockford Systems’ GermBlock Cough and Sneeze Shields come in framed and frameless designs. Economical frameless GermBlock models are ideal for temporarily creating small personal spaces when set on top of desks, work benches, conference tables and countertops.

Framed GermBlock shields are heavy-duty safety solutions for high-traffic areas in factories, warehouses, office cubicles, medical buildings, retail environments or wherever a robust, secured-in-place barrier is required. Constructed of heavy-duty clear 3/16″ polycarbonate and 16-gauge 304 stainless steel framing, the framed shields provide 250x the impact resistance of standard glass. In addition, the stainless-steel frame and full-penetration welds permit the shields to be fully washed down and sterilized per the CDC’s recommendation for frequent cleaning and suitable for food-grade environments. Framed models also come with optional 360° rigid and swivel casters that allow for effortless movement, while providing additional stability.

For more information, please visit: www.germblockshields.com