Caster wheel kit adds mobility to Rockford Systems GermBlock cough and sneeze shields

Promoting employee health by creating a COVID-19 safe workplace is the mission of GermBlock cough and sneeze shields from Rockford Systems. Now that same protection is available in a totally portable design thanks to new GermBlock caster kits.

"Giving GermBlock shields mobility is valuable where employees need physical separation in close proximity, such as working on assembly lines or in between fixed work stations whereby work patterns change," explained Carrie Halle, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development. "They are a safe, cost-saving solution for locations where a permanently mounted shield is not practical or in a dynamic work environment."

GermBlock shields provide a physical barrier to help prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, as well other harmful germs, liquid splashes and flying debris, by blocking airborne droplets. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that employers should have a COVID-19 health and safety plan to protect employees that includes placing barriers and partitions (e.g., cough and sneeze guards) between people working in close proximity.

Available in 36-inch and 48-inch width versions, castor kits attach to GermBlock floor-mount shields so they can be easily moved to assist with social distancing and germ control. Attaching the casters to a GermBlock shield not only permits effortless movement with a 360-degree turning radius, it also provides more stability to the shield due to a lower center of gravity. The food-grade, polyurethane casters are 4-inches in diameter, with two wheels being fixed and two wheels that swivel 360 degrees. Foot-controlled brakes lock the swivel wheels' motion and rotations securely into place for safe use.

Rockford Systems caster kits are manufactured with 1/4-inch 304 stainless steel. As with all GermBlock products, a standard version is available, as well as a clean-room model that meets the USDA and FDA standards for clean-room compatibility.

Halle added, "We are amazed at the range of customer applications that come across our order desk, from temporary walls in office cubicles, to work station dividers on assembly lines, to psychologists placing a shield in between the doctor and patient. The potential applications are infinite."

All GermBlock cough and sneeze shields and caster kits are stainless steel, easy to clean, Made in the USA, feature a 1-year warranty, and can be fulfilled in 2-3 weeks. Custom sizes are available to meet any application.

For immediate assistance, visit: www.rockfordsystems.com/product/germblock-cough-and-sneeze-shields/.