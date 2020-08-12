All across America, parents, teachers, administrators and students are getting a first glimpse of what school might look like this fall. Thanks to Rockford Systems and its new line of economically-priced frameless cough and sneeze shields, it may be a safer learning environment than otherwise expected.

In response to the reopening of schools and businesses, Rockford Systems has expanded its line of GermBlock framed Cough and Sneeze Shields with the addition of frameless models available in desktop, tabletop with pass through, and tabletop with crisscross divider designs. GermBlock frameless shields are a cost-effective solution for organizations that require easy-to-move and easy-to-clean COVID-19 barriers that focus on individual containment — such as on the top of desks, work tables, lunch tables, conference tables and countertops — where social distancing is not possible due to space constraints. The shields help prevent COVID-19 transmission by limiting airborne droplets resulting from coughing, sneezing or speaking.

Besides being a safe, cost-effective solution for K-12 schools, colleges and universities, GermBlock frameless shields are ideal COVID-19 protection in bank teller stations, post offices, check-out counters and other venues that require frequent public contact. The shields' transparency allows for full visibility and face-to-face interaction while maintaining physical separation.

Leader In Safety

Rockford Systems is a respected leader in safety. Unlike knock-off brands or unknown international suppliers, Rockford Systems brings its 50 years of experience into the design, development, production and fulfillment of high-quality GermBlock Cough and Sneeze Shields with manufacturing located in Rockford, Illinois, which allows for production flexibility and quick shipping.

Durable Construction

Manufactured in the United States, Rockford Systems GermBlock frameless shields feature rugged 3/16" clear polycarbonate, a material that is 14x more resistant to impact than the acrylic construction of standard frameless cough and sneeze shields. Polycarbonate is non-flammable, can be drilled without cracking, and will not be damaged by cleaning with sterile wipes, ethanol, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol, and dish-washing soap solution. Polycarbonate also allows the GermBlock shields to be very strong while staying lightweight even in the largest sizes so one person can easily reposition it.

Purchase Online

Starting at less than $100 (USD), GermBlock can be purchased online at www.rockfordsystems.com/product/germblock-cough-and-sneeze-shields.