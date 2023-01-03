SEPAmatic Food Processing Machines, a developer in soft-belt food separation technology, introduces a new in-line production version of its specialty, batch-volume Model 100, expanding it to serve more applications.

Sold as the 100 S, this new model features a wide infeed tray at the top and a discharge chute that, together, allow it to easily orient to, and integrate with, nearly any existing production line, instantly bringing high-quality food separation capabilities online for processing capacities of 1,100 pounds per hour, depending on product and filter size.

Compact design in a footprint under 780 square inches and casters at the base for easy mobility make the 100 S a true utility machine that can roll into action as needed.

Like its predecessor, the 100 S is suitable for random sausage rework because its soft-belt process maximizes extraction purity and meat integrity. With its added features, it’s also suitable for fish, poultry and other smaller-bone proteins, as well as other softer product applications.

Precisely for that versatility, the 100 S operates using a variety of squeezing belt thicknesses for food inputs of varying hardness and has adjustable pressure settings for a range of yield opportunities.

Other features designed to minimize operational mistakes and cleaning time, while maximizing performance, include auto belt tensioning that extends belt life, oversized roller bearings that enhance durability and are located outside the product area for easy cleaning, and an easy control system. Also, the drum can be cleaned in place, without removal, further saving time.

B&D Resources will represent SEPAmatic and showcase the new 100 S in booth #BC9313 at the forthcoming International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), taking place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 24–26, 2023.

Sources: SEPAmatic; B&D Resources