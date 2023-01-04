JLS will demonstrate steaks being placed into a thermoformer by its hygienic Talon primary loading system integrated with Smart Vision Works’ SiftAI, which solves sorting problems caused by production variation.

The Talon hygienically and gently loads protein products into various primary packaging formats with speed, accuracy and proper product orientation. To address common protein sorting issues such as improper cut categorization, Smart Vision Works’ SiftAI technology can be integrated upstream of the JLS system to identify appropriate cuts of protein via machine learning algorithms. With the required number of robots, a complete solution allows only acceptable cuts to be selected for loading. This technology enables robots to overcome the challenges presented by mass variation in food. The Smart Vision Works SiftAI system is a small but powerful stand-alone unit that can be integrated upstream of or even over JLS’ pick conveyors. Utilizing visible light coupled with human-trained AI, it discerns differences in product with as good as or better results than a human operator would. Unlike a human, SiftAI can continuously find defects and foreign objects at high speeds without taking breaks, therefore optimizing production while filling labor gaps.

In addition to outperforming human operators, SiftAI can learn about and use hundreds of discriminating and subtle aspects such as size, color and shape. Typical vision systems only make single, large evaluations based on rigid criteria, while the SiftAI's ability enables the system to correctly identify defects, even in the presence of natural variations in product such as meat or crop color, size and texture due to water quality, soil health, weather, age and other conditions.

“Smart Vision Works’ SiftAI helps meet our customers’ demand for powerful automated solutions that address these sorting challenges while increasing efficiencies,” said Craig Hafner, vice president of technology at JLS. “This technology enhances the capabilities of the Talon and maximizes production by providing unmatched automated sorting accuracy.”

Visit booth C11029 to see the Talon and SiftAI technology in action.

Source: JLS Automation