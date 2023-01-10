At just over 2 years old, Mind Blown by The Plant Based Seafood Co. has already been recognized on the Real Leaders’ Impact Awards list . These awards recognize “the world’s top impact companies who are leading the way in business as a force for good.” Mind Blown joins other corporate social responsibility-focused companies including Oatly, Ben & Jerry’s, Beyond Meat, Sweetgreen and others in the Food & Beverage category.

This award comes right after a hallmark year for the company. In 2022, Mind Blown took home a number of awards including “Best New Frozen Product” for the Mind Blown Dusted Scallops at the New Hope Network 2022 Expo West NEXTY Awards, and Startup of the Year for Women in Business (Consumer Products category) at the 2022 Stevie Awards. During that same year, Mind Blown launched its vegan Mind Blown Crab Cakes, entered into every Sprouts Farmers Market, partnered with Atlantic Sea Farms on ingredient inclusion, greatly increased its wholesale distribution channels, including in restaurants and college campuses, and more.

“Coincidentally, this year’s Impact Awards’ theme is Waves of Change - and that’s exactly what we did with Mind Blown after spending decades in the seafood industry,” said Mind Blown Co-Founder Monica Talbert. “Seeing firsthand the unsustainable pressures put on the ocean’s seafood supply, we then created plant-based seafood products that are just as good - if not better - than the real thing. This shift will allow future generations to enjoy and be nourished by abundant oceans.”

Since its inception in 2020, Mind Blown products have also been awarded the “Most Disruptive Product of 2020” at Prepared Foods’ Spirit of Innovation Awards, “Best Plant-Based Seafood Product of the Year” at World Plant-Based Awards, “Best Plant Based Seafood Product of the Year” at Mindful Awards and a Vegan Choice Award for their Dusted Scallops. Mind Blown has also attracted celebrities Chef Spike Mendelsohn and Bravo TV’s and eight-time James Beard award recipient Chef Tom Colicchio as investor partners.

Source: Mind Blown by The Plant Based Seafood Co.