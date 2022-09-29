Although the Blue Crab population in the Chesapeake Bay is the lowest it has been in 30+ years, Americans are eating more seafood than ever before.

To take pressure off the ocean’s seafood demand and ensure we can celebrate National Seafood month in the future, Mind Blown has created a line of vegan, plant-based seafood delicacies, including Mind Blown Crab Cakes.

Mind Blown Crab Cakes feature plant protein and are seasoned with celery and onion to recreate the classic flavors of crab cake, as well as panko bread crumbs for a flaky texture. In addition to Sprouts, the crab cakes, scallops, and shrimp are also available for wholesale buyers through VedgeCo. The suggested retail price is $9.99.

In addition, beginning in October, Mind Blown will be using kelp from Atlantic Sea Farms, the first-to-market regenerative kelp aquaculture company, in select products.

Mind Blown's founders Shelly Van Cleve and Monica Talbert are sea foodies that originally found success making gourmet seafood items along the Chesapeake Bay. As the plant-based industry began to boom, armed with deep knowledge of the taste and texture of seafood and fresh ocean aroma, the two decided to offer consumers an alternative to IUU seafood products by replicating the seafood people love to eat using only plants.

Source: Mind Blown