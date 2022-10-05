GTFO It's Vegan has launched GreatFoods Research & Advisory Services to help companies in the plant-based and vegan market achieve greater levels of success in this highly competitive and rapidly evolving sector.

Marc Pierce, CEO and co-founder of GTFO It's Vegan, an online retailer and wholesaler of vegan and plant-based products, said "While the market overall continues to experience growth, the number of entrants in any one category — such as plant-based meats, seafood or dairy — is accelerating faster than the overall growth of its category. This makes it harder for brands to succeed as they fight to acquire market share. There are simply too many products entering the market to ensure the success for everyone."

Pierce added, "When we first launched GTFO in May of 2020, there were five or six major players in the top-selling categories. Now there are 30 or 40 all vying for their share of the market. This spells trouble for new entrants who may not have the market insight, marketing budgets, distribution presence, and most importantly, the product uniqueness to succeed."

Husband and wife team Marc and Tanya Pierce launched GTFO in May of 2020, and they now maintain proprietary databases of plant-based sales data and consumer preferences, including thousands of product reviews and social media comments.

GTFO' launched GreatFoods Research and Advisory Services to provide data, research and advisory services to companies serving the vegan and plant-based sectors. GreatFoods' solutions, combined with a staff of industry experts, helps food and beverage companies navigate the complexities of developing, launching and growing plant-based products and brands.

To learn more about GreatFoods Research and Advisory Services, visit https://gtfoitsvegan.com/greatfoods/, www.gtfoitsvegan.com or email support@gtfoitsvegan.com.

Source: GTFO It’s Vegan



