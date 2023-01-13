As Q4 came to a close, Mark Singleton, vice president of sales and marketing at Rudolph Foods Co., discussed the products and causes that the company engaged in at the end of the year. During Q4, Rudolph Foods offered its holiday flavors for its pork rinds, celebrated Pork Rind Appreciation Day with Mike Ditka’s charity, Gridiron Greats and introduced new packaging and two new products.

Singleton said their Southern Recipe Small Batch brand is constantly shifting with emerging trends, leading them to alter their offerings according to consumer demand. “As our consumers evolve, so will we, offering limited edition and seasonal varieties that continue to challenge the norm as we have over the past year," Singleton said. "In particular, the introduction of our seasonal holiday flavors annually, Cranberry Jalapeño and Apple Cinnamon, have become favorites fans look for every holiday season.”

Pork Rind Appreciation Day, which coincides with Super Bowl Sunday, will support Coach Ditka’s Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund (GGAF) again, Singleton said. He advises consumers to get involved with Pork Rind Appreciation day through the Sacks for Snacks Sweepstakes. More information about the sweepstakes is available here.

Singleton says that after Rudolph Foods established National Pork Rind Appreciation Day, they and Southern Recipe Small Batch looked for a suitable charity partner. “And, realizing that nothing goes better with pig skins than … well, pig skins, the partnership was born," Singleton said.

The team has been working with this organization for almost a decade and a half, Singleton said, and works to bring attention to Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, which helps former National Football League players and families who are in need of assistance. "This year, Rudolph Foods’ efforts to support Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund will culminate in a $15,000 monetary donation to the charity, as well as millions of media impressions nationwide geared towards raising awareness of this incredible organization," Singleton said.

2022 was a busy year for Rudolph Foods, as Singleton says the Southern Recipe Small Batch brand received American Package Design Awards, presented by Graphic Design USA., for its new packaging. "Awards celebrated the new Pop-at-Home Pork Rind Pellets packaging as well as the brand’s core fried and oven baked pork rind packaging redesign. Both sets of packaging were conceptualized by Cyber Graphics," Singleton said.

“We’re thrilled to be acknowledged for our package design,” said Kathryn Amatriain, director of marketing for Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds. “We continually strive to be known as the category leader, and our package design’s ability to communicate to consumers and pop off the shelf is just one way that we strive to do so.”

Southern Recipe Small Batch also introduced two new products to round out its Q4 lineup: Krutones and Pop-At-Home Pork Rind Pellets.

The Krutones product combines croutons and chicharrones, and will be available in both Buttery Garlic and Italian Herb, Singleton said.

"[Krutones] are a pork rind-based, crunchy, protein-packed, gluten free crouton alternative that’s shaking up what consumers once thought about traditional carb-packed croutons," he said. "Shoppers can toss them on their salads, enjoy them as a topper to dress up their soup, or add that bacon-y, savory flavor to their favorite casserole."

Singleton says that Southern Recipe Small Batch's new Krutones product should allow the brand to expand its audience of consumers.

The other new product from Southern Recipe Small Batch is the Pop-At-Home Pork Rinds. This product allows consumers to make their own pork rinds in the comfort of their own homes. Singleton says that this new product caters to consumer demand.

"In a recent study[, 86%] of shoppers agreed the at-home pork rind popping experience was one they were intrigued with," Singleton said. "The ingredients also boast a simple nutrition panel."

"Shoppers are encouraged to season their freshly popped, still crackling pork rinds with their own seasonings, straight from the fryer, the stovetop or the air fryer," Singleton said. "Seasoning suggestions and recipes are available on the brand’s website at www.SouthernRecipeSmallBatch.com."

Singleton anticipates Krutones to be available for purchases in stores during Q1, and said the Pop-At-Home Pork Rind Pellets are

.