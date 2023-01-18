NASDA members, the state commissioners, secretaries and directors of agriculture hand-selected seven issues to serve as the organization’s primary policy focus for 2023. They include the 2023 Farm Bill, animal health, environmental regulations, food production and the supply chain, food safety, international trade and workforce development.

NASDA CEO Ted McKinney remarked on the timeliness and importance of these issues for 2023.

“These issues were chosen for the organization’s 2023 focus as NASDA members see specific opportunities for progress regarding each of these areas to best serve farmers, ranchers and all communities across the nation. Further, we believe these are the areas where state departments of agriculture are uniquely positioned to lead impact and direct policymaking solutions this year,” McKinney said.

NASDA has published one-pagers offering background and insight for each policy priority.

2023 Farm Bill

The next farm bill must remain unified, securing a commitment to American agriculture and the critical food and nutritional assistance programs for those who need it most.

Environmental regulation

NASDA supports the science-based and comprehensive regulatory framework the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act provides to ensure environmental and public health protection. NASDA stands ready to assist the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in implementing FIFRA, ensuring the environment, including endangered species, is protected and U.S. farmers and public health officials have access to the technologies they need.

Regarding the recently published “waters of the U.S.” rule, NASDA will continue to impress the role of states in regulating non-navigable waters.

Food production and the supply chain

NASDA is committed to ensuring long-term stability and resilience in the nation’s food supply chain through supporting projects to increase U.S. meat processing, food and nutrition security and reduced food waste.

Food safety

NASDA will continue to advocate for funding state Food Safety Modernization Act programs because state departments of agriculture are the front line of protection for consumers when it comes to food safety. State agencies, including state departments of agriculture, play a vital role in implementing and enforcing the nation’s food safety and inspection laws.

Animal health

NASDA is committed to working with intergovernmental agencies and industry stakeholders to foster a collaborative approach to animal health initiatives, especially in protecting U.S. livestock from foreign and emerging animal diseases.

International trade

To increase export opportunities for U.S. food, agriculture and forestry producers, NASDA is asking Congress and the Biden Administration to leverage existing trading relationships, secure new trade agreements, fully fund trade promotion programs and engage with global trade institutions. NASDA continues to advocate for the promotion of science-and-evidence-based trade standards globally.

Workforce development

NASDA is committed to working with the federal government, private industry and academia to identify and address agricultural workforce challenges.

Read more about each of the 2023 policy priorities and all NASDA’s policy work at NASDA.org/policy.

Source: NASDA