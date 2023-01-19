The American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP) has introduced the Youth Ambassador Program. The Youth Ambassador Program is designed to provide opportunities to youth of all ages (up to their 19th birthday) to get involved in the meat and poultry industry. This program allots the space for them to learn, ask questions and dive into the industry. The goal of the program is to empower youth to find passion in a unique industry and encourage them to become successful ambassadors in the meat and poultry trade.

During the annual American Convention of Meat Processors and Suppliers’ Exhibition, the program will offer activities and events for youth of all ages (up to their 19th birthday) that mirror AAMP events but are geared toward the younger generation. The competition portion of the program is specifically for ages 14 to 18. Youth involved in the competition portion will be responsible for helping with specific duties at the annual American Convention of Meat Processors and Suppliers’ Exhibition, and will also have opportunities for fun with their peers.

The Youth Ambassador competition is open for youth ages 14 to 18. It will entail a judged application, an interview with judges and judged events at the 2023 American Convention of Meat Processors and Suppliers’ Exhibition. This competition is designed to allow applicants to become a part of the meat and poultry industry and support and engage with their peers. The winner of the contest will participate in AAMP events, including the 2024 American Convention of Meat Processors and Suppliers’ Exhibition, where they will relinquish their title to the 2024 Youth Ambassador winner. They will also receive a customized frock, a belt buckle and a $500 scholarship award.

For more information about the program, visit https://www.aamp.com/youth-program or contact Lisa Filbrandt-Cowles at bobsmeat1980@gmail.com.

Source: American Association of Meat Processors