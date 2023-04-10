Lisa Filbrandt-Cowles, founder of the AAMP Youth Ambassador Program, spoke with The National Provisioner about this new program and how it all got started.

Filbrant-Cowles said she first thought of this program while judging a cured meat show at the Indiana State Convention last year. While at the convention, she saw how many activities were targeted toward children. When Filbrant-Cowles was at her first AAMP show in Oklahoma, she had a similar realization, noticing all of the options at the show for younger individuals.

“In Oklahoma I was blown away by the opportunities for young people within AAMP that many don't know about. Things like scholarships, college programs, internships, and jobs,” she said. “It was things I wish I would have known more about when I was in high school making a decision of what I wanted to do with the rest of my life.”

These two events inspired her to launch the AAMP Youth Ambassador Program.

“At both of these events the things that stood out to me most were the things designed to reach the next generations that will keep this industry alive,” Filbrandt-Cowles said.

This new program is for anyone who is 14 to 18 years old who wants to be involved in the meat and poultry industry, she says. The program is educational in nature — Filbrandt-Cowles said Youth Ambassador contestants will gain industry knowledge at the AAMP convention, as well resources for their future careers.

“The Youth Ambassador Program is a competition style program in which participants will be judged by a panel of judges throughout the AAMP convention,” she said. “The judging criteria is laid out in the application.”

“The 2023 title holder will have the opportunity to represent AAMP. They will receive a scholarship, customized butcher frock, a belt buckle, and travel and stay to the 2024 AAMP convention,” she said.

Filbrandt-Cowles has been involved in this industry for her whole life, and she notes that this is not uncommon for members of AAMP. “This is a unique industry in which many people that keep it alive are in older generations now,” she said. “This industry needs a future and that future is in young people.”

Filbrandt-Cowles said that, as a new mother, she thinks of the possibility that her daughter could eventually join in this program and break into the meat and poultry industry.

From left to right: Grandmother Judy, Lisa Fildbrandt-Cowles, daughter Jolene, husband Aaron, grandfather Bob, at the Michigan Meat Association. Photo provided by Lisa Filbrandt-Cowles. “This program was created to get the next generations excited about the meat and poultry industry," she said. "To create an outlet for them to learn, ask questions, and get involved.” She said that even if younger people don’t necessarily want to take over the family business, the meat industry still has plenty of opportunities for them in other sectors.

Filbrant-Cowles sees a strong future for the Youth Ambassador program. “In my mind I see not only AAMP having a Youth Ambassador Program but also each affiliate state. I see a Junior program where kids even younger than 14 can begin to get involved,” she said, adding that she hopes to see the entire industry support the program, noting that the youth is the future of the industry.

Filbrant-Cowles thanks her committee for their assistance in getting this program up and running.