Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection will bring a message of productivity and integration to the Interpack trade show in May 2023. The company will show a wide range of smart product inspection systems. All solutions are positioned to help food manufacturers tackle the increasing need for digitalization in the marketplace, as well as help combat rising manufacturing costs.

Under the banner theme “Boost Your Productivity,” the Mettler-Toledo booth, A60 in hall 11 at the Messe Düsseldorf, Germany, will comprise several differently themed “islands.” These will include areas dedicated to checkweighing, metal detection, x-ray inspection, vision inspection, Track & Trace and combination product inspection systems, in which more than one product inspection technology is integrated within a single frame.

The “Boost Your Productivity” theme will be brought to life by the integration of many of Mettler-Toledo’s newest technologies on an integrated loop that will be connected to Mettler-Toledo ProdX data management software. Visitors will be able to see a practical demonstration of how connectivity delivers a range of digital productivity and security benefits.

Mettler-Toledo will show several machines, including the versatile M31R StandardLine metal detector — suitable for dry and wet applications — and the M33R GC and M34R GC PlusLine metal detection systems, which offer a step-change in performance and sensitivity for dry or deep frozen and wet products with metalized film on a conveyor. With the latest SENSE software enhancements, these metal detection solutions help support sustainability initiatives with paperless record-keeping, boost productivity through simplifying essential tasks and make compliance easier to achieve. Visit the booth to discover a new range of software upgrade packs that give the M31R StandardLine metal detectors upgraded functionality and see ProdX automated record-keeping in action.

Mettler-Toledo will also demonstrate the retailer-recommended Automatic Test System (ATS) for throat and gravity fall systems. Visitors will be able to discover how this award-winning innovation (Innovation Award for Quality Health, Safety and Environment, CFIA Show 2019) can significantly increase operator productivity.

A new vision inspection system — the V13 Flat Pack Label Inspection System — will be launched globally at Interpack. This system performs inspection from the bottom up with a unique line scan camera to inspect labels on the underside of flat packs at speeds of up to 300 packs per minute. This system completes the portfolio of label inspection solutions from Mettler-Toledo that provide 100% label inspections from all directions, for all package shapes and for all label quality and data defects. The systems are modular and can be configured to match the customer’s application and are available as kits, stand-alone or combination systems.

Mettler-Toledo vision checkweigher combination system. Image courtesy of Mettler-Toledo.

Two new standardized combinations systems will also be launched at Interpack, integrating 100% label inspection with checkweighing, and optionally also with metal detection. These combination systems offer advanced quality control for all product shapes.

Mettler-Toledo will show several x-ray inspection systems and checkweighers. Checkweighers on display will feature the new FlashCell EMFR technology, which enables precision weighing at speeds of up to 800 packs per minute, as well as washdown checkweighers designed for harsh production environments that support intense and frequent cleaning while offering reliable accuracy.

“We are looking forward to bringing new product inspection technology and positive messages to our customers and prospects in the food sector at Interpack,” said Rainer Mundt, head of marketing at Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection, Germany. “Amid rising manufacturing costs and pressures from the supply chain, manufacturers need product inspection solutions that can make them more productive while making no compromise on food safety. We will show a range of systems and software that take them towards a digitalized and sustainable future[ — ]systems that will boost their productivity performance to dynamic levels.”

Visitors to the exhibition booth will be able to meet with Mettler-Toledo experts, discuss a comprehensive range of service options and relax over light refreshments. Mettler-Toledo is also offering free Interpack show tickets for guests who register their interest in advance.

Source: Mettler-Toledo