Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection Group will showcase a wide range of its inspection systems at Process Expo, being held in Chicago, Oct. 23-25, 2023. The new X12 X-ray inspection system will be on exhibit in the company’s booth #2012 alongside other Mettler-Toledo metal detectors, vision systems, and a combination checkweigher/vision system. These systems help ensure product quality and food safety to protect consumers, retailers and partners, as well as the food processor’s reputation.

In addition to the equipment in their booth, Mettler-Toledo’s X36 X-ray will be inspecting bacon on an integrated production line sponsored by the show organizer in booth #4580, with live demonstrations scheduled three times a day. Plus, Rob Rogers, senior advisor, Food Safety and Regulation at Mettler-Toledo, will give a talk on the “Return on Investment of Product Inspection Devices” on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 12:30 p.m. at the Food for Thought, Theater #1, booth #5546.

“There is constant pressure on food processors to do more with less in an effort to reduce labor, decrease costs and save floorspace while producing high quality products. We’re here to help,” said Robert Rogers, senior adviser of Food Safety and Regulations at Mettler-Toledo. “Given label mix-ups remain a top cause of recalls, installing online vision inspection has enormous value. In facilities where waste reduction is a priority, inspection systems are being installed upstream of packaging to minimize rework. For processors looking for more affordable equipment, we’ve introduced our new X12 x-ray and M Series metal detectors, and for those tight on space, our combination systems are more popular than ever. Across the board, as regulatory compliance gets more stringent, equipping our inspection systems with ProdX data management software adds layers of defense.”

The new X12 X-ray on exhibit is an affordable, high-performance inspection system designed for small- to medium-sized packaged foods. Detecting hard-to-find physical contaminants such as glass, stone and bone, this system offers an intuitive user interface and easy access for cleaning and maintenance. Beyond foreign material detection and removal, the X12 can perform a variety of product integrity checks to improve overall product quality.

Additionally, Mettler-Toledo will showcase one of its popular combination systems at Process Expo. The CV35 combines checkweighing and vision inspection to achieve precise weighing and label-inspection functions on a single unit.

Another solution on display will be the M34R GC metal detector with upgraded Sense software, which features advanced algorithms to deliver increased detection sensitivity with minimal false rejects.

The V31 vision system at the Process Expo show inspects packaged products for the presence and correct content on labels including 1D and 2D codes and printed text such as allergen information. It also inspects cap or lid placement for proper closure.

Mettler-Toledo’s PowerPhasePRO pipeline metal detector on exhibit inspects liquids, slurries and purees for metal contamination. Accompanied by a diverter valve reject device, this system automatically transfers rejected product to a diversion bin for analysis to help ensure food safety while maximizing yields.

Mettler-Toledo’s recently updated ProdX software, which is compatible with virtually all Mettler-Toledo inspection systems, allows processors to monitor their inspection equipment remotely and easily collect, save, search and share data. In addition to complying with regulatory requirements, ProdX helps protect food safety and improve process efficiencies. The new Version 2.6 ProdX introduces an optimized web dashboard, automated reporting capabilities and more.

Source: Mettler-Toledo