Tyson Foods team members in Enid, Oklahoma, recently received a Diversity Award from the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission. The company, which is one of the largest employers in the region, was the only large business in Enid recognized for diversity in the workplace during a ceremony held Jan. 21, 2022.

“Tyson Foods has been an excellent partner in the Enid community,” said Assistant City Manager Scott Morris. “Tyson employs so many of our citizens[,] and they are dedicated to maintaining a faith-friendly and inclusive work environment. [...] They provide opportunities for all employees to thrive.”

The commission, made up of city and community leaders, gives the award to companies that demonstrate outstanding achievements and sustained commitment to the pursuit of cultural diversity and advocacy of basic civil and human rights.

“A focus on diversity and inclusion at Tyson Foods helps us keep Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream of equality and justice for all alive,” said Vice President/Chief Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion officer Paul Davis. “The award from the commission is an honorable recognition[,] and we strive each day to empower each other to be champions of change to create a better future for generations to come.”

Including the facilities in Enid, the company currently has operations in eight Oklahoma counties, employing 3,500 with an annual payroll of more than $158 million.

Source: Tyson Foods Inc.