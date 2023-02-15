Kvarøy Arctic (pronounced "Kwa-ray"), a third-generation family business that sustainably raises Atlantic salmon along Norway's Arctic Circle, is announcing that its line of salmon hot dogs is now available nationwide at Whole Foods Market stores.

Kvarøy's Salmon Hot Dogs are sold in packs of four and retail for $5.99. The product is available in three different flavors — original, original and cheese, and jalapeno and cheese — in the fish and seafood section at Whole Foods Market.

As a supporter of Whole Kids Foundation, Kvarøy Arctic always strives toward offering wholesome salmon products that can be served for both adults and children.

"An important part of Whole Kids Foundation's mission is encouraging families to make the most of every meal by offering a variety of nutritious foods," said Chanta Williams, interim executive director of Whole Kids Foundation. "We are grateful to have a growing partnership with Kvarøy Arctic, which shares our belief that when kids are given healthy options, they make good choices."

Supporting families with healthy and climate-friendly food, while also giving back to Whole Kids Foundation's school programs, has been Kvarøy Arctic's mission and focus. "Our goal is to create products that are delicious, nutritious, and sustainable. We believe our salmon hot dogs not only achieve that but can also become an all-time favorite for the whole family," said Kvarøy Arctic CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen.

Made with the American Heart Association-certified sustainable Kvarøy Arctic Atlantic salmon, the salmon hot dogs have a velvety, fatty texture that makes it so consumers can prepare them any way that they prefer to cook a traditional hot dog. A substitute for beef or pork dogs, these new frozen pantry products are non-GMO, gluten free and can be stored in the freezer for up to one year. They also have a full weekly recommended allowance of Omega-3s in one serving, making them a nutritious meal choice as well.

Kvarøy's Salmon Dogs are more than just nutritious, though — they serve a mindful purpose as well. A core part of Kvarøy Arctic's sustainability goal is to lower food waste, and the company is doing this by utilizing the trimmings and off-cuts from its fish to create heartful and purposeful hot dogs. Kvarøy's Salmon Dogs provide just one solution for preventing food waste while also offering a new way to eat salmon at home.

Source: Kvarøy Arctic