Meati Foods, the producer of new protein cuts made from MushroomRoot, is announcing its expansion to all Whole Foods Market locations nationally. Meati Foods is on a mission to make clean, planet-friendly and naturally nutrient-dense food more accessible, and this milestone supports the company’s plan to achieve a national, omnichannel footprint by the end of the year.

“Consumers will jump on products that deliver delicious, clean and natural nutrition to their diets, and Meati Foods is clearly meeting those standards as we’ve established our leadership in the animal-free meat category over the past five months,” said Scott Tassani, president and COO of Meati Foods. “I can’t think of a better way to build on this success than a relationship with Whole Foods Market to underscore the value of what Meati delivers with our delicious cutlets and steaks made from MushroomRoot.”

“Since taking our first bites of Meati in Boulder last year, we’ve been excited to bring their differentiated, quality mushroom-root products to our shelves,” said Kara Maloney, grocery category merchant for Whole Foods Market. “We look forward to making it possible for shoppers across the country to access Meati for the first time and to bringing more delicious and nutritious options to our customers.”

Meati Foods continues to scale its fully vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities to support its rapid growth in the coming months in both retail and foodservice locations, having hit every ship date this year. The Classic Cutlet, Crispy Cutlet, Classic Steak and Carne Asada Steak of the eat meati product line will be available at all Whole Foods Market locations in two-unit packages in the refrigerated plant-based protein sets. In foodservice, Meati Foods most recently announced its first Northern California restaurant offering in San Francisco’s Causwells after a series of restaurant launches including PLNT Burger and Birdcall, with Next Level Burger coming soon. Consumers can keep up with the latest developments in Meati Foods' rapid expansion on Instagram or at meati.com.

