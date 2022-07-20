Eat Meati, the alternative whole-food proteins made from mushroom root by Meati Foods, recently hit retail shelves for the first time at three Sprouts Farmers Market locations in the Denver-Boulder area.

This entrance to retail comes alongside its expanded partnership with Birdcall, an all-natural fast-casual restaurant group. This marks a major step in Meati Foods' mission towards accessibility, with plans to achieve a national, omni-channel footprint by late 2023, including all Sprouts Farmers Market locations by the end of 2022.

"We're thrilled to have the support of such well-recognized, respected and purpose-driven partners like Sprouts Farmers Market and Birdcall as we bring our category-first whole-food cutlets and steaks to shelves and plates in our home state of Colorado," said Scott Tassani, president of Meati Foods. "Given the consistent record-breaking sellouts of our Meati products online, we're eager to pilot on-shelf with Sprouts with an eye toward rapid expansion in the coming months."

Meati Foods currently operates from its Pilot Ranch and this fall will expand production to its Mega Ranch, which has the capacity to produce more than 45 million pounds annually, significantly scaling production to accommodate national retail and foodservice demand.

"As a trusted grocer for those looking to discover new, better-for-you products and ingredients, we're excited to be the first to offer Meati on shelves at three of our Colorado locations, and soon enough nationwide," said Matt Pratta, culinary director of Sprouts Farmers Market. "We're impressed by Meati's ability to set new standards in an ever-crowded category and know that Sprouts customers are going to love the taste, nutrition, and clean labels that their products offer."

Beginning today, consumers can purchase the Meati Classic Cutlet, Meati Crispy Cutlet and Meati Classic Steak at Sprouts Farmers Market's Boulder (#312), Denver (#334) and Wheat Ridge (#326) locations in the refrigerated and prepared meal sections. Meati is now available at all nine Birdcall locations in Colorado and Arizona as the official alt-protein-of-choice to sub in any sandwich or salad offering and as part of Meati's namesake sandwich menu item.

Consumers who aren't based in Colorado or Arizona can still purchase the Meati Classic Cutlet, Crispy Cutlet, and Steak Filet online at Meati.com.

Source: Eat Meati