Jack & Annie’s, a brand in the alternative meat category, has new recipes for their Crispy Jack Nuggets, Crispy Jack Patties, Gluten-Free Jack Tenders, Savory Jack Breakfast Sausage Patties, Maple Jack Breakfast Sausage Links and Classic Jack Meatballs. The nuggets are crispier. The jack breakfast sausages and meatballs are seasoned, with a juicy bite. The new “Best Recipe Yet” will be available in grocery store freezers nationwide starting June 2023. Check the store locator to find a local retailer.

“Our team has continued to innovate and evolve our recipes to make sure we’re always giving our fans the very best plant-based foods possible,” said Annie Ryu, CEO and founder of Jack & Annie’s. “Jackfruit is our number one ingredient, and we’re able to make simpler and less processed foods compared to other meat alternatives. These new recipes give fans more of what they want with amazing flavor and texture.”

Industry analysts have noted consumer concern about plant-based foods being overly processed or having questionable health benefits. Jack & Annie’s foods are made primarily from jackfruit, a natural, nutrient-dense, sustainable and regenerative plant that is known for its meaty texture. The result is foods with nutritional benefits and a positive impact for the planet.

Jack & Annie’s new foods are available at grocers nationwide, including Sprouts, HEB, Wegmans, Publix, Giant, Harris Teeter, Target, Hannaford, Whole Foods and Stop & Shop.

Jack & Annie’s will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West, March 9–11, 2023, in Anaheim, California. Try a sample at booth #4972 in Hall E.

Source: Jack & Annie's