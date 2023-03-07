MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a 90-plus-unit burger franchise, is introducing the Hot Bacon Jam burger, combining heat, sweet and savory all in one burger.

The Hot Bacon Jam burger features quarter-pound Certified Angus Beef smashed with grilled jalapeños, cheddar cheese, applewood-smoked bacon and hot bacon jam on a signature baked in-house bun.

MOOYAH has added the burger to its Burger Hall of ‘Dang!’ lineup available only online and in-store for guests in the know. The Hot Bacon Jam starts at $8.99.

Source: MOOYAH