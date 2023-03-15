This March, basketball and bacon fans unite for the first time as the makers of Hormel Black Label Bacon will give some of college basketball's most diehard fans the chance to taste the most elite smoked meat ever.

Hormel's Hardcourt Smoked Black Label Bacon is smoked with the actual northern cherry maple wood that is used to make the final floors of the 2023 college basketball tournament.

Through March 20, 2023, fans can take a shot at the ultimate taste of victory by registering for a chance to win one of 68 commemorative packages of Hardcourt Smoked Black Label Bacon at www.Hardcourt.BlackLabelBacon.com. Each commemorative pack includes a stack of Hardcourt Smoked Black Label Bacon, a certificate of authenticity, collectible maple wood chips and coupons for more Hormel Black Label Bacon products. See more about the making of Hormel Hardcourt Smoked Black Label Bacon here.

Hormel has teamed up with Connor Sports, the official court supplier of March's annual tournament, to make this dream a reality. Connor Sports trimmed the ends of the actual wood used to make this year's courts to create the hardwood maple chips used by the smoked meat experts at Hormel Foods. Smoked low and slow over the northern maple wood chips, Hardcourt Smoked Hormel Black Label Bacon infuses the savory strips fans love with the rarified smoke of real March hoops hardwood.

"For the first time, college hoops superfans won't just live and breathe the game this March, but they'll have a chance to eat it, too," said Nick Schweitzer, senior brand manager for Hormel Hardcourt Smoked Black Label Bacon. "Even if your bracket is busted early, you can still get the taste of sweet victory with our limited-edition bacon."

Source: Hormel