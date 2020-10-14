The makers of HORMEL BLACK LABEL Bacon, a leader in breakfast meats in America, announced the launch of HORMEL BLACK LABEL Breathable Bacon, a first-of-its-kind innovation. HORMEL BLACK LABEL Breathable Bacon is a revolutionary face mask featuring the latest in pork-scented technology with two-ply multi-fiber cloth to keep the delicious smell of bacon always wrapped around your nose and mouth. To learn more, watch a sizzling video here.

Bacon lovers everywhere have a chance to get their own HORMEL BLACK LABEL Breathable Bacon, while supplies last. Now through October 28, fans can visit www.BreathableBacon.com and enter for a chance to receive a free, limited-edition package of Breathable Bacon, so they can look and smell great wherever they are. HORMEL will also give back to hunger relief by donating one meal to Feeding America for every request on www.BreathableBacon.com, up to 10,000 meals. Fans can share pictures of their HORMEL BLACK LABEL Breathable Bacon on social media using #BreathableBacon.

“We’re continually focused on innovation – from new products, to marketing and distribution – all in an effort to deliver new and exciting ways to experience and enjoy BLACK LABEL Bacon,” said Nick Schweitzer, Senior Brand Manager at HORMEL BLACK LABEL Bacon. “In 2020, that means connecting everyone’s favorite bacon scent to the year’s ‘it’ accessory, and in doing so, bring BLACK LABEL Bacon closer to our fans.”

HORMEL BLACK LABEL Breathable Bacon is the latest in a series of technology-led innovations spanning products and distribution from the makers of the HORMEL BLACK LABEL brand. Recent innovations have included The Black Market, a multisensory virtual reality experience, the development of a musical experience using the sounds of bacon and creating the world’s first bacon-fueled motorcycle.

Source: Hormel Foods