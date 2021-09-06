From Sept. 1, 2021, through Dec. 12, 2021, the makers of Hormel Black Label bacon are giving consumers a chance to win a 10 years’ supply of bacon and other exciting prizes. Consumers should be on the lookout for the bright green, rectangular game piece located inside specially marked packages.

“The goal of the sweepstakes is to reward our Hormel Black Label bacon lovers by giving them a chance to win a 10-year supply of bacon, igniting yet another legendary moment in their lives,” said Samantha Hovland, brand manager at Hormel Foods.

During the promotion period, there will be a supply of specially marked packages of Hormel Black Label bacon online and at participating stores. To participate without making a purchase, visit BRINGHOMEBLACKLABEL.COM , and complete and submit the registration form within the promotional period.

“We know our consumers are motivated by gaming, sports and winning,” said Jenny Rechner, associate brand manager at Hormel Foods. “We are excited to give consumers the opportunity to bring home the bacon for 10 years.”

For additional information on all Hormel Black Label bacon products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit https://hormel.com/brands/bacon .

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.