U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) is accepting applications for the 2023 Clean Water Awards.

The awards recognize outstanding performance of wastewater treatment plants that operate at poultry and egg processing facilities. Winners will be announced at USPOULTRY’s Environmental Management Seminar Sept. 28-29, at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Destin, Fla.

“Poultry and egg companies perform an outstanding job operating their wastewater treatment facilities and are dedicated to their commitment to environmental stewardship," said Jarod Morrison, Farbest Foods, and USPOULTRY chairman. "Once treated, the water used in poultry and egg processing is returned to the environment in exceptional condition, continually discharging effluent below the limits set in permits. USPOULTRY is pleased to sponsor this annual award program that features these outstanding facilities.”

The annual program presents awards in two categories — full treatment and pretreatment. Full treatment facilities are those facilities that fully treat their wastewater prior to discharging the effluent into a receiving stream or a land application system. Pretreatment facilities are those facilities that discharge pretreated effluent to publicly owned wastewater treatment facilities for further treatment. Any USPOULTRY member company is eligible to submit up to three nominees in each category. Facilities that have previously won the award may not be re-nominated for five years.

The deadline for submitting applications is June 23.

An evaluation committee, consisting of professional engineers and academia, will review the applications and select semi-finalist facilities in both categories. Award recipients will be selected after the evaluation committee completes a site visit, where each semifinalist will have an opportunity to showcase their facility. Award recipients will receive a trophy, be profiled on the USPOULTRY website and receive assistance from USPOULTRY in publicizing the award on a local, regional and national level.

The winners of the 2022 Clean Water Awards were:

Tyson Foods in Dardanelle, Ark., for full treatment

Pilgrim’s in Arcadia, Wisc., for pretreatment

Tyson Foods in Union City, Tenn., received honorable mention in the full treatment category

Wayne-Sanderson Farms in Tyler, Texas, and Tyson Foods’ Berry Street facility in Springdale, Ark., received honorable mention in the pretreatment category.

For an application form, click here or go to https://www.uspoultry.org/programs/environment/.

Source: USPOULTRY



