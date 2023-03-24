FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Johnny Rockets and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces a new development deal set to bring 20 additional franchised Johnny Rockets locations to Mexico in the next 10 years. The brand currently operates approximately 25 restaurants throughout the country today. The new locations will open in partnership with franchisee Virko Restaurantes S.A. de C.V. and will feature the classic fare that put the brand on the map over 35 years ago, including juicy, made-to-order burgers and hand-spun shakes.

“Johnny Rockets has enjoyed much success in Mexico since it first debuted in the country in 1991,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, chief development officer of FAT Brands. “Travelers from around the globe love seeing our iconic brand in many Mexican airports and can now look forward to our famous all-American food in even more exciting locations across Mexico.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe.

Source: FAT Brands