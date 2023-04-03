Pallet Builder

Expanding Smart Pendant capability, the easy-to-use Pallet Builder extension enables quick development and deployment of palletizing cells. Designed for single pick-and-place tasks, this intuitive user interface utilizes a robust database and guided prompts to facilitate no-code programming for workcell configuration and pallet pattern setup.

Well-suited for small- to medium-sized enterprises with high-mix, low-to-medium-volume production that may have insufficient access to experienced robot programmers, Pallet Builder provides general functions for cell definition, gripper definition, and single pick-and-place jobs. Multiple infeeds, build stations and dispenser stations (for slip sheet separators) support up to eight combined stations.

Easily customizable, job editing is available for specific system requirements. Pallet Builder can accommodate a wide variety of grippers and end-of-arm tooling and easily adjust for product variation. A wide variety of grippers and end-of-arm tooling can be used and adjusted to accommodate product variation. Capable software includes multiple automatic pattern styles as well as full custom pattern support. Single drop positions with selectable label orientation are also available.

Compatible with the YRC1000 and YRC1000micro controllers, Pattern Builder is available as a complimentary download for use with GP-series and HC-series robots.

Smart Pendant V3.0 or newer required.

MotoPick 4

Featuring multiple improvements and optimization, Yaskawa’s advanced MotoPick 4 software solution empowers operators to quickly develop custom applications to achieve critical cycle rates for high-speed picking applications. With the building blocks to create optimal solutions for up to 16 robots and up to 6 conveyors or 16 tables per robot, this powerful yet easy-to-use software can synchronize multiple robots equipped with sophisticated vision to pick fast-moving product off a conveyor and place it on an outfeed device, tray or box in an organized arrangement.

MotoPick 4. Photo courtesy Yaskawa Motoman.

MotoPick 4 provides precise control and coordination for conveyor speed, accommodating tracking speed up to 1 meter per second. If the advancement of either the infeed or outfeed conveyor falls behind, the software can be configured with an area that slows or stops conveyors until the operation is equalized. Additionally, the intuitive software features a pause function that allows for the system to be paused and later resumed without losing track of item positions.

Dynamic load balancing for single or multiple robot systems is easily accommodated. The ability to asynchronously pick up to four parts with multiple placements per cycle is also offered, with up to 32 different product types to be easily picked and sorted. The gripper is allowed up to eight zones.

Supporting multiple encoders and cameras, a robot interface board greatly reduces the integration wiring and panel real estate required for a multiple robot cell. Cameras are supported based on conveyor width, workpiece size, target accuracy, production volume and conveyor speed, and they do not need to be aligned in a pre-defined way.

Multi-layer tray support allows multiple layer pattern picking or placing with trays.

MotoPick 4 is compatible with the FS100 and YRC1000micro controllers, as well as the MLX300 controller software solution.

Source: Yaskawa Motoman