Meijer, in conjunction with its supplier, Revolution Farms, is announcing a voluntary recall of select Fresh From Meijer premade salads because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall is part of a broader Revolution Farms lettuce recall and includes premade salads carried at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Meijer is not aware of any illnesses from Meijer brand salad products included in this recall.

The recalled premade salads have a Fresh From Meijer sticker on a clear plastic container. The following products are part of the recall:

UPC Recalled product name Sell by date(s) 7-08820-30432-1 Fresh From Meijer Cranberry Spinach Shareable Salad (12 ounce) All 7-13733-07493-3 Fresh From Meijer Salad Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad (6.15 ounce) All 7-13733-24610-1 Fresh From Meijer Tomato Caprese Salad (6 ounce) All 7-13733-24611-8 Fresh From Meijer Avocado Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad (8 ounce) All 7-13733-24613-2 Fresh From Meijer Mediterranean Salad (6.5 ounce) All 7-13733-29537-6 Fresh From Meijer Shareable Garden Salad (11.5 ounce) All 7-19283-67929-1 Fresh From Meijer Michigan Harvest Salad (6.7 ounce) All 7-19283-67930-7 Fresh From Meijer Chicken BLT Salad (8.2 ounce) All 7-19283-67932-1 Fresh From Meijer Cobb Salad (8.8 ounce) All 7-19283-67933-8 Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Shareable Salad (10 ounce) All 7-60236-11745-2 Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Salad (6.4 ounce) All 7-60236-48832-3 Fresh From Meijer Southwest Chicken Salad (8.8 ounce) All





Customers who have purchased any of these products should immediately throw them away. A full refund can be requested at the Customer Service desk of the nearest Meijer store. Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Meijer at 800-543-3704 from 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time daily. Customers with questions or concerns about their health are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.

Source: Meijer