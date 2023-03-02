Lidl U.S. has announced a voluntary recall of ready-to-eat Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl, 7 ounces, due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The product was distributed to all Lidl U.S. store locations. Lidl U.S. has store locations in Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This voluntary recall includes all units of the ready-to-eat Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl, packaged in 7 ounce containers, that may still be in customers’ possession. Affected products will have a UPC of 4056489411499. All product codes currently on the market are subject to the recall.

The recall was issued as a result of routine testing, which revealed that the finished product contained the bacteria. Lidl performs this testing on an ongoing basis to help ensure safe products for their customers. Lidl U.S. has ceased the production and distribution of the product as they continue their investigation in conjunction with the FDA to resolve the issue. Lidl U.S. has received no reports or complaints of illness related to this product to date.

If customers have purchased this product, they should not consume the product, and should immediately return it to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund. Customers who have questions about this voluntary recall should call the Lidl U.S. Customer Care Hotline at 844-747-5435 (8 a.m.–8 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday–Saturday).

The health and safety of Lidl U.S.'s customers is the business's top priority. Lidl U.S. regrets any inconvenience related to this voluntary recall. Their quality assurance department is constantly working to ensure that all products on Lidl U.S.'s shelves meet the standards that the business would expect when feeding their own families.

Sources: U.S. Food and Drug Administration; Lidl U.S.