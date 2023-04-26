In conjunction with National Stress Awareness Month, the Tyson Foods Wilkesboro, N.C., facility is supporting team member well-being through a new wellness initiative. The effort encourages team member success by proactively addressing their personal well-being through education, connection to resources and onsite support.

The Wilkesboro team conducted wellness connection surveys to identify factors influencing team member well-being, mental health and interpersonal relationships. This data provided valuable insight into the focus areas to improve engagement, boost productivity, and most importantly, develop resources that enable teams to learn, engage and connect on an authentic person-to­ person level. Areas of focus included mental health, financial literacy and healthy lifestyle education, such as meal planning and fitness.

"The mission behind this initiative is to help our team members feel engaged and ensure they are equipped with the skills needed to be successful both in and outside of work," said Laken Blankenship, the Tyson Foods Wilkesboro team member spearheading the program. "I firmly believe that building a strong sense of community can support our workforce and allow our team members to flourish, and I'm beyond excited to help provide these resources to our team."

National Stress Awareness Month workshops

Throughout this month, Tyson Foods is partnering with Wilkes Recovery Revolution to host workshops specific to stress management. A mindfulness workshop offers strategies and techniques for peaceful awareness, and an herb gardening workshop shares tips and tricks for growing and using herbs for stress relief at home. Additionally, the facility has installed a garden where team members can grow vegetables and herbs to take home.

"We're excited to bring our team members the support needed to thrive both professionally and personally," said John Pooler, Tyson Foods Wilkesboro chaplain.

The Wilkesboro team plans to host a friendly gardening competition to spark team member engagement as they compete for the best crop. Future projects, including a weekly produce truck and diversity events, are planned to continue the wellness effort.

"Wellness, from physical health to mental health, is fundamental to team members' well-being and the success of our operation," said Jennifer Bracey, Tyson Foods Wilkesboro chaplain. "I look forward to seeing the impact on our team members and the strength of our community."

In addition to Wilkesboro's newest initiative, Tyson Foods launched a new well-being platform called Limeade earlier this month. Part of the company's new Living Well at Tyson Program, the app can be accessed by computer or by downloading the Limeade ONE app on a mobile device and includes health and wellness programs, access to benefits and resources and a way to connect with others.

Recently, Tyson Foods also thanked its team members across the U.S. once again by announcing new investments aimed at intensifying team member relationships and enhancing workplace culture through increased wages and bonuses, extended parental leave and more. The company was named No. 1 in food production on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list in 2023 for the seventh consecutive year. Interested applicants can visit https://www.tysonfoods.com/careers to learn more about Tyson's career paths and apply for open positions.

Source: Tyson Foods Inc.