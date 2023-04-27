Anderson Boneless Beef, a meat processing company in the Rocky Mountain region, has received the highly coveted Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification required for most major retailers.

"This achievement demonstrates our commitment to food safety and maintaining the highest quality standards in our operations," said Anderson Beef CEO Ted Greeley. "This certification opens doors for Anderson Beef to process for large retailers, and large meat packing companies. We have open grinding and portioning capacities to process for those looking for SQF facilities," Greeley said.

The SQF certification ensures that Anderson Beef’s meat processing and handling procedures follow globally recognized standards. Passing the stringent requirements for SQF certification demonstrates Anderson's Beef's commitment to quality processes and continual improvement.

Anderson Beef produces high-quality custom portioned cuts, grinds, dice and patties. The company's primary focus is to create safe, reliable, high-quality products. In addition to the SQF certification, Anderson Beef is USDA Organic, Halal and Colorado Proud certified, and is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Learn more at andersonbeef.com.

Source: Anderson Boneless Beef