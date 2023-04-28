PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, continues to grow with the addition of 47 new companies to its membership following its Spring Board of Directors Meeting. The continued expansion of PMMI’s membership reflects the trust and confidence that packaging and processing companies have in the association's resources, networking opportunities and industry expertise.
"We are thrilled to welcome these new members to our community,” said Andrew Dougherty, vice president of member services at PMMI. “As the industry continues to evolve and grow rapidly, so does PMMI. And we remain committed to providing the resources our members need to thrive and succeed."
PMMI's new members are:
General
- Advanced Equipment
- AGC Heat Transfer
- American-Newlong Inc.
- CMES Robotics
- DCC Automation
- Dispac
- Husky Technologies
- Kinematics & Controls Corp.
- Material Transfer and Storage
- Matiss Inc.
- MXD Process
- Pennsylvania Scale Co.
- PSnC/Avanti
- Robotiq
- Silgan
- Tronics America Inc.
- Vecoplan
Associate
- American Sleeve Technology
- Bairespack U.S.A. LLC
- Boix Machinery U.S.A. LLC
- Canon U.S.A. Inc.
- Elopak Inc.
- Epson America Inc.
- INNOVA GROUP
- Keyence Corp. of America
- Sanko Kikai
- Tecma Aries America
Affiliated supplier
- BEXP U.S.A.
- Holt Logistics Corp.
- Mingo
- New Age Industrial Corp.
- NorthWind Technical Services
- POWER Engineers
- SafetyChain Software
- Sigma Robotics LLC
- Sneed Coding Solutions
Component supplier
- Bihl + Wiedemann
- nVent - Hoffman
- SEW-EURODRIVE
- VtecUSA Inc.
Materials supplier
- Chicago Tag & Label
- ePac Flexibles
- Industrias Tuk / HyStik Inc.
- Jadex Inc.
- Metsa Board
- TigerPress
- Vibac Americas
Source: PMMI
