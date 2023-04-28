PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, continues to grow with the addition of 47 new companies to its membership following its Spring Board of Directors Meeting. The continued expansion of PMMI’s membership reflects the trust and confidence that packaging and processing companies have in the association's resources, networking opportunities and industry expertise.

"We are thrilled to welcome these new members to our community,” said Andrew Dougherty, vice president of member services at PMMI. “As the industry continues to evolve and grow rapidly, so does PMMI. And we remain committed to providing the resources our members need to thrive and succeed."

PMMI's new members are:

General

Advanced Equipment

AGC Heat Transfer

American-Newlong Inc.

CMES Robotics

DCC Automation

Dispac

Husky Technologies

Kinematics & Controls Corp.

Material Transfer and Storage

Matiss Inc.

MXD Process

Pennsylvania Scale Co.

PSnC/Avanti

Robotiq

Silgan

Tronics America Inc.

Vecoplan

Associate

American Sleeve Technology

Bairespack U.S.A. LLC

Boix Machinery U.S.A. LLC

Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Elopak Inc.

Epson America Inc.

INNOVA GROUP

Keyence Corp. of America

Sanko Kikai

Tecma Aries America

Affiliated supplier

BEXP U.S.A.

Holt Logistics Corp.

Mingo

New Age Industrial Corp.

NorthWind Technical Services

POWER Engineers

SafetyChain Software

Sigma Robotics LLC

Sneed Coding Solutions

Component supplier

Bihl + Wiedemann

nVent - Hoffman

SEW-EURODRIVE

VtecUSA Inc.

Materials supplier

Chicago Tag & Label

ePac Flexibles

Industrias Tuk / HyStik Inc.

Jadex Inc.

Metsa Board

TigerPress

Vibac Americas

Source: PMMI