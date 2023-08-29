Edge Industrial Technologies is bringing all three of its brands — TGW International, Pearl Technologies Inc. and Leverwood Knife Works — to Pack Expo 2023 in Las Vegas, Sept. 11–13. All located at booth C-5528, this dynamic collaboration will showcase innovative packaging and plastics processing technologies.

“Pack Expo is a significant trade show for the packaging industry and we’re looking forward to connecting with current and future customers in Las Vegas in a couple weeks,” said Bob Woodbury, CEO of Edge Industrial Technologies. “Whether you’re looking for hole-making products to cutting-edge industrial knives and blades, each of the EDGE companies offer leading innovations and unmatched expertise. We look forward to seeing you at our booth.”

Here’s some of what attendees can expect from the Edge companies at the show:

Pearl Impact punches

Pearl Technologies is showcasing its range of Impact punches, which places between its Value and Performance punch ranges. Impact punches offer cut quality and punch durability at an affordable price. This line is available only in round hole configurations, with limited size availability initially.

Key features include:

Impact punches last 1.5 to 2.5 times longer than the company’s Value punches (depending on material and application).

Punches feature Pearl’s proprietary “extended-wear” metallurgy.

Two-piece construction allows the punch to be replaced without having to buy a new adapter.

Single bevel toothing provides cut edge quality.

Impact punches are also available in Pearl’s “snap-and-change” Lightning configuration.

“We will have our famous ‘H-Cart’ fully operational for sampling our hole-making products,” Woodbury said. “Bring your own film and see first-hand how Pearl’s units cut your film.”

TGW band saw blades

TGW International will highlight its industrial knives and blades. The company is presenting its latest offering for band saw blades, with both toothed band saw blades and beveled-edge and scalloped-edge band knife blades available. This product line is used extensively in food processing operations.

Band Saw Blade. Credit: Edge Industrial Technologies





This line can cut a wide variety of packaging materials, including corrugated, cardboard, plastic film, plastic sheet, foam, and more. New state-of-the-art welding and finishing equipment is being installed in the company's U.S.A. plant, and all bands are welded, finished and shipped from this plant.

Key features include:

Bands/knives welded to length per customer orders to fit virtually any band saw machine being used in packaging and/or processing plants.

All stocked bands are made from premium carbon steel designed for durability and longer blade life, and stainless-steel blades are available upon request.

Toothed band saw blades have a quality tooth design for longer life while still yielding clean cuts with minimal waste.

Beveled-edge and scalloped-edge band knives are finely sharpened for a consistent, smooth cut every time.

“This is a natural addition to our extensive range of machine knives used in packaging and processing operations – we can be your one-stop cutting source,” Woodbury said.

Source: Edge Industrial Technologies