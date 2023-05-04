The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture Foundation celebrates being selected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to establish the USDA Northeast Regional Food Business Center. The food business center will help farmers, ranchers and other food businesses access new markets and navigate federal, state and local resources, thereby closing the gaps to success. The Northeast Regional Food Business Center will work specifically in 11 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

NASDA Foundation Senior Director Chris Jones shared the organization’s excitement and gratitude for the new Regional Food Business Center partnership with USDA.

“The NASDA Foundation is thrilled to bring together state departments of agriculture in the Northeast and public-private partners Buffalo Go Green and Cornell University’s Center for Regional Economic Advancement to build the USDA Northeast Regional Food Business Center. Collaborative partnerships and aligned efforts will enable a more resilient food system and focused support for local communities in the Northeast.

NASDA Foundation thanks the USDA, Under Secretary Moffitt and Secretary Vilsack for the opportunity to facilitate this cooperative agreement and we look forward to serving the region and communities in numerous ways to uplift small and mid-sized food and farm businesses. Together we can and will do remarkable things.”

The NASDA Foundation enhances American food and agricultural communities through education, outreach and research. Creating more resilient, diverse and competitive food systems amplifies this mission and is a central tenet of the USDA Regional Food Business Center program.

Through the Regional Food Business Center program, USDA will establish a total of 12 Regional Food Business Centers that will serve all areas of the country, with a focus towards historically underinvested communities, and will provide coordination, technical assistance and capacity building for farmers, ranchers and other food businesses.

Source: NASDA Foundation