The inaugural Packaging Recycling Summit will take place this fall at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead from Nov. 6–8, 2023. Presented by Packaging World, this summit will be the first of its kind to bring together brands, packaging materials and equipment suppliers, reprocessors, and materials recovery facilities (MRFs) under one roof.

The goal of the summit is to shed light on all the links of the circular supply chain, revealing what materials can and will be recycled.

“This event will bring every stakeholder — from hauler to MRF, reprocessor to converter, and brand owner to retail ­— to the table to work toward a system that’s beneficial for all parties,” said Matt Reynolds, editor for Packaging World. “In the spirit of a collaborative new age in brand packaging, we’ll learn about one another’s motivations and limitations to better calibrate a model that’s economically viable and self-sustaining.”

The summit program has been curated by the editors of Packaging World, an industry resource. With the agenda guided by the expertise and knowledge of editors and a robust advisory board, attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into topics such as the economics of recycling, policy and regulations, materials and design innovation, and sortation and recyclability. As a bonus, attendees will also gain exclusive access to original research on these topics from PMMI, the largest association of packaging machinery manufacturers.

“By circulating this kind of practical information upstream and downstream from each station in the circular supply chain, all of the stakeholders can adjust their key performance indicators so they support the entire circular system, not just their own specific goals,” said Anne Marie Mohan, senior editor for Packaging World.

The Packaging Recycling Summit will be an invaluable experience for anyone looking to make a difference in the world through recyclable packaging solutions.

Registration fees start at $495 and increase to $1,095 within 30 days of the event.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For more information, visit www.packagingrecyclingsummit.com.

