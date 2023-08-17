The 2024 Latin American Poultry Summit is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 29, in Atlanta, Ga. The summit will be held in conjunction with the International Poultry Expo (IPE), part of the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), and is co-hosted by the Latin American Poultry Association.

The program will feature a one-day agenda, allowing participants the maximum amount of time to visit the expo floor. The program will provide several networking opportunities including a luncheon, coffee breaks and a reception. Special recognition will be given to students and advisors participating in the USPOULTRY Foundation International Student Program during the event.

The summit has been held for the past eight years and is a significant event for professionals in the Latin American poultry industry to learn about emerging technologies, hear from research experts about the latest in animal health and food safety topics, and network with others who are shaping the future of the Latin American poultry industry.

The 2024 IPPE show dates are Jan. 30–Feb. 1, and the event will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga. More information on the 2024 IPPE is available at ippexpo.org, and information about the Latin American Poultry Summit is available at lacumbreavicolalatinoamericana.org.

Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY; ALA