The 2023 Latin American Poultry Summit will kick off with a session on market management, presented by two renowned poultry industry experts and followed by a panel discussion. Sponsored by the International Poultry Expo (IPE), part of the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), and the Latin American Poultry Association (ALA), the Latin American Poultry Summit is organized into four tracks to provide in-depth information in each area.

Paulo de León, director of Central American Business Intelligence Paulo de León, director of Central American Business Intelligence (CABI), will open the summit with his presentation, “Chicken as the Leading Protein in the Market.” León is an industrial engineer who graduated from the Universidad del Valle de Guatemala. He holds a master’s in applied macroeconomics and financial economics degree from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. He will be followed by Dr. David Gastelum, an independent director and previously commercial director of sales and marketing for Bachoco SA de CV. Gastelum is a graduate of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico. He will share insights into “Marketing Trends and Their Role in the Egg Sector.”

The Latin American Poultry Summit will be held Jan. 24, and the 2023 IPPE will held Jan. 24-26, both at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga. Registration is open for the Latin American Poultry Summit and the 2023 IPPE. Register today to receive the early bird discount rate of $250 for the Latin American Poultry Summit.

More information on the 2023 IPPE can be found at ippexpo.org, and information about the Latin American Poultry Summit can be found at lacumbreavicolalatinoamericana.org.

WATT Global Media is a supporting partner of the Latin American Poultry Summit.

Sources: International Production & Processing Expo; International Feed Expo; International Meat Expo; International Poultry Expo; American Feed Industry Association; North American Meat Institute; U.S. Poultry & Egg Association; Latin American Poultry Association; Latin American Poultry Summit; WATT Global Media