The theme of the 2023 Latin American Poultry Summit, “Aligning Efforts for an Integrated Poultry World,” will be explored through a robust program line-up featuring technical experts, key business leaders, and university researchers from the Latin American poultry industry. The Summit is presented by the International Poultry Expo (IPE), part of the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), and the Latin American Poultry Association (ALA).

New for 2023, the agenda has been organized into four tracks based on the areas of highest priority to Latin American poultry producers. The sessions, covering topics such as Market Management, Animal Welfare, Food Safety, and Veterinary Health, will each include two presentations from industry leaders followed by a panel discussion for each area covered. Topics to be covered include Chicken as the Leading Protein in the Market; Key Welfare Indicators to Use in Animal Welfare Programs; Quantification for Analysis of Microbiological Risks of Food; the Current Situation of Avian Influenza in North America; and more.

Registration for IPPE and the Latin American Poultry Summit will open on Oct. 3. Mark your calendars to register to receive the early bird discount rate of $250.

The 2023 IPPE show dates are Jan. 24-26, and the event will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. More information on the 2023 IPPE can be found at ippexpo.org, and information about the Latin American Poultry Summit can be found at lacumbreavicolalatinoamericana.org.

Source: IPPE