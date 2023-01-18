Dr. Claudia Osorio, Elanco Animal Health, will present a timely session titled, “Current Avian Influenza Situation in North America” at the 2023 Latin American Poultry Summit. The session will provide a summary of the avian influenza situation as it continues to unfold there and the lessons that have been learned that can be applied to the Latin American market. Sponsored by the International Poultry Expo (IPE), part of the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), and the Latin American Poultry Association (ALA), the summit will feature Dr. Osorio’s presentation as part of the “Veterinary Health” track during the day.

Dr. Osorio currently provides professional veterinary services for Elanco Animal Health in the United States. She is originally from Colombia and earned her veterinary degree from Universidad de La Salle in Bogotá, Colombia. Dr. Osorio earned her master's degree and did her residency at North Carolina State University. Upon graduation, she became a diplomat of the American College of Poultry Veterinarians.

Additional topics to be covered by prominent authorities in the Latin American poultry industry during the summit include “Past, Present and Future of USDA-FSIS Salmonella & Campylobacter Regulations” and “Key Welfare Indicators to Use in Animal Welfare Programs,” among others.

The summit will conclude with a cocktail reception where attendees can network and discuss the valuable information presented throughout the day.

This marquis event will be held Jan. 23 during the IPPE 2023, Jan. 24–26, both at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. More information on the 2023 IPPE can be found at ippexpo.org. Information about the Latin American Poultry Summit, including registration, can be found at lacumbreavicolalatinoamericana.org.

WATT Global Media is a supporting partner of the Latin American Poultry Summit.

Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY; ALA