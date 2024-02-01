During La Cumbre Avícola Latinoamericana (Latin American Poultry Summit) held during the 2024 International Production & Processing Expo, Dr. Catya Itzel Martínez Rivas, subregional representative of the World Organization for Animal Health for Central America and the Caribbean, said that WOAH will be 100 years old this year. She described WOAH’s purpose, which is to develop international standards for the health and welfare of animals and to assist national efforts on implementing them.

Martínez also provided an overview of the Organización Mundial de Sanidad Animal (OMSA), which works with other global and regional organizations under the “One Health” context. Comprised of 183 countries, OMSA’s pillars consist of norms, transparency, solidarity, food inequity and promotion of veterinary services. OMSA’s members or delegates adopt norms to be published in manuals and provide specific resolutions. They also recognize sanitary status, as well as work with reference labs and help centers.

As part of her discussion on “Preparations for Infection Management in Commercial Farms in Brazil,” Dr. Sula Alves, technical director of the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA), explained what has been done to manage avian influenza in Brazil. She noted that Brazil has been free of avian influenza in commercial poultry farms since 2000 and has specific norms for biosecurity, prevention and awareness of important diseases in poultry. Alves described the many steps that Brazilian poultry farmers must adhere to in order to remain avian influenza-free, some of which include registering with the state service, veterinarian supervision for farm health control, farm maps, etc.

Gary Flory, consultant at GA Flory Consulting LLC, discussed composting as an option for disposing of dead birds. Composting is a process of biological heating that naturally degrades the bird’s carcasses. He noted that “to have successful composting of dead birds, a qualified expert in composting must be in charge” and described the steps necessary for the process to occur. Flory also discussed some of the benefits of composting, which include low cost, simplicity and promptness in disposal.

