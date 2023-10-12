Poultry industry experts at the 2024 Latin American Poultry Summit will present information on topics that address avian influenza concerns. The program is organized into four sessions, and the first two sessions will be “Epidemiology of Avian Influenza” and “Vaccination.” Each session will feature two speakers followed by a panel discussion. The summit is presented by the International Poultry Expo (IPE), part of the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), and the Latin American Poultry Association, or ALA.

Julianna Lenoch, national coordinator for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal Plant and Health Inspection Services, will kick off the “Epidemiology of Avian Influenza” session with a presentation on “Avian Influenza Epidemiology Results in the United States.” She will be followed by a discussion of “Genomic Surveillance of Avian Influenza Type A Virus in Wild Birds of Peru,” given by Dr. Eliana Icochea D'Arrigo, senior professor at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos.

The second session, “Vaccination,” will lead off with a talk on “Avian Influenza Vaccination Program Strategies” by Dr. Alberto Torres, veterinarian exports manager for Cobb-Vantress Inc. He will be followed by Julio Cordón y Cordón, M.V., director, Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food, Guatemala, who will speak about the “Evaluation of a Recombinant Herpes Virus Vaccine with an Inserted Avian Influenza Gene (rHVT) in Broiler Farms in Guatemala.”

Registration for IPPE and the Latin American Poultry Summit will open Oct. 16. The early bird discount rate for the summit is $250.

The 2024 IPPE show dates are Jan. 30–Feb. 1, and the event will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga. More information on the 2024 IPPE is available here, and information about the Latin American Poultry Summit is available here.

WATT Poultry is a supporting media partner of the Latin American Poultry Summit.

Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY; ALA