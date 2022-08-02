The date for the 2023 Latin American Poultry Summit will be Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The date was announced by the International Poultry Expo (IPE), part of the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), and the Latin American Poultry Association (ALA). Enthusiastic feedback from 2022 attendees has led to the continuation of the new format developed for the Summit. The program will feature a one-day agenda to allow all attendees as much time as possible to connect and engage with exhibitors on the trade show floor.

The Latin American Poultry Summit will feature sessions focused on the role of poultry and eggs in addressing the food, social and economic realities of Latin America. Featured technical topics will cover economic, production, and processing issues of highest priority to Latin American poultry and egg producers and processors. Join key business leaders and university researchers to learn, discuss, and network. The Summit will also provide several networking opportunities, including a luncheon, coffee breaks, and a reception. Special recognition will be given to students and advisors participating in the USPOULTRY Foundation International Student Program during the event.

To learn about the presentations given at the 2022 event, visit the Latin American Poultry Summit Facebook page at Facebook.com/CumbreAvicoLATAM to view video summaries of some of the presentations. New videos are being added periodically.

The 2023 IPPE show dates are Jan. 24–26, and the event will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. More information on the 2023 IPPE can be found at ippexpo.org, and information about the Latin American Poultry Summit can be found at lacumbreavicolalatinoamericana.org.

Source: IPPE