USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation have approved approximately $250,000 in funding for two new research grants at two institutions through the Board Research Initiative Program. The topics and request for proposals were selected by the USPOULTRY board of directors. The Foundation Research Advisory Committee evaluated several research proposals and then recommended which proposals to fund to the board.

The research grants are as follows, and the research funding was made possible in part by donations to the USPOULTRY Foundation. The donations came from a wide range of poultry and egg companies, individuals and families to support the foundation’s mission of funding industry research and recruiting students into poultry careers.

Investigation into the Contributions of Rooster, Hens and Social Dynamics on the Reduced Hatchability in Broiler Breeders Auburn University (research grant made possible in part by an endowing USPOULTRY Foundation gift from Mar-Jac Poultry Inc.)

Updated Decision Support Tool for Supplemental Heat Requirements in Barn Depopulation During an HPAI Outbreak Iowa State University (research grant made possible in part by an endowing USPOULTRY Foundation gift from MPS Egg Farms)



The USPOULTRY Board Research Initiative was created by the boards of USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation to address current issues facing the poultry industry. The USPOULTRY Board Research Initiative operates alongside the USPOULTRY Comprehensive Research Program and augments the success of the existing program by focusing additional resources toward defined areas of research.

USPOULTRY and its foundation operate an extensive research program that incorporates all phases of poultry and egg production and processing. Since the inception of the research program, USPOULTRY has reinvested more than $35 million into the industry in the form of research grants. More than 50 universities and federal and state facilities have received grants over the years.

Source: USPOULTRY