Hiperbaric, a supplier of High Pressure Processing (HPP) equipment, is announcing its 3rd virtual HPP Innovation Week, which will take place June 20–22.

The three-day online conference is designed for the food and beverage industry, bringing together HPP technology users, food manufacturers and retailers, regulatory workers, academic leaders, packaging suppliers and HPP third-party providers, also known as HPP tollers.

The event will provide a forum for education, networking and collaboration while demonstrating how HPP is revolutionizing the food and beverage industry.

HPP is a nonthermal food preservation technology that uses cold water and high pressure to inactivate foodborne pathogens and spoilage microorganisms. The process maintains nutritional integrity and taste and significantly increases shelf life without the need for preservatives, ultimately reducing food waste while enabling fresh, clean-label products.

The HPP Innovation Week program will focus on six categories over three days, including trends, R&D, sustainability, commercialization, technology and case studies. Attendees will have the opportunity to virtually tour Hiperbaric's HPP equipment manufacturing facility and pilot plants in Burgos, Spain and Miami, Fla.

The conference will have 35 sessions and more than 50 speakers, with topics including:

Top 10 Benefits of HPP Technology in Food Processing

The Future of Food Packaging with HPP: Addressing Safety & Sustainability

Innovations in Pet Food Processing: What's New and What's Next

The Role of Automation & Robotics in the Manufacturing Process

Innovations in HPP Cheese, Yogurt, Dips, and More: What's Next?

Advancements in High Pressure, High Temperature Processing: New Applications and Technologies

Sustainability and HPP: Strategies for Building a Better Future

The Rise of Plant-Based Foods: HPP Innovation in Meat and Dairy Alternatives

The Retailer's Advantage: How HPP Can Drive Growth and Expansion

Participating organizations include Sofresco U.S.A., Old Neighborhood Foods, The Alpine Wurst & Meat House, Greenhead Lobster, Fresno State – Department of Food Science and Nutrition, Youngstown Distributors, TPS Consulting and CRB. International HPP tolling companies will also share their perspectives, including HPP Atlantique, based in Sèvremoine, France, and HPP Canada, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The extensive program includes case studies, individual presentations, moderated panels, exclusive interviews, and live Q&As with technology experts.

The Cold Pressure Council, whose mission is to lead, facilitate and promote industry standardization, user education and consumer awareness of HPP, will also participate in the event.

Andrés Hernando, Hiperbaric CEO, said, "We are thrilled to announce our third virtual HPP Innovation Week. This event provides an excellent opportunity for industry leaders, experts, and potential users to come together and discuss the latest trends and developments in HPP technology."

Roberto Peregrina, Hiperbaric U.S.A. director, said, "The event helps raise awareness of HPP and how it helps manufacturers, brands, and retailers offer consumers safer, fresher, healthier food products, while reducing food waste."

Registration for HPP Innovation Week is free, and all content and videos will be available to each registrant on demand following the conference. Registration is available here.

Source: Hiperbaric