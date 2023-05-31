Local Bounti Corp., a breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company, is announcing the expansion of its Grab & Go Salad Kit line to include premium, antibiotic-free white meat chicken in two new recipes, marking a category innovation for the controlled environment agriculture industry. Beginning in June, consumers in the Pacific Northwest will be able to find Local Bounti's Artisanal Chicken Caesar and Memphis Style BBQ Chicken Salad Kits in the produce department of select local grocery stores.

Driven by its mission to "Nourish Humankind and Protect the Planet," Local Bounti is leveraging its innovative indoor growing facilities and Stack & Flow Technology to offer fresh, high-quality and sustainable produce year-round. Local Bounti's Grab & Go Salad Kit line features chef-inspired salads that are ready to eat, providing consumers with a convenient and healthy meal option.

"Our Grab & Go Salad Kit line has been well received by consumers, and we are thrilled to be expanding the line with the addition of two new varieties that feature premium, antibiotic-free white meat chicken," said Local Bounti President Brian Cook. "We doubled down on the incredible consumer demand for our existing Grab & Go Salad Kits by combining the same state-of-the-art growing techniques with chef-inspired flavors to offer two brand new and innovative products. We believe our Artisanal Chicken Caesar and Memphis Style BBQ Chicken Salad Kits will be a hit with consumers who are looking for fresh and convenient meal options that are also a good source of protein."

New Artisanal Chicken Caesar Salad

Local Bounti's Northwest, greenhouse-grown Romaine salad features tender, antibiotic-free white meat chicken, parmesan cheese, and savory croutons and is topped with their creamy Romano Caesar dressing. A fresh squeeze of lemon adds zest to the salad. This classic salad not only makes a quick lunch, but is also a good source of protein at 19 grams per kit.

New Memphis Style BBQ Chicken Salad

Local Bounti's Northwest, greenhouse-grown Romaine Crisp is loaded with honey hickory seasoned antibiotic-free white meat chicken, a fresh and flavorful corn and black bean salsa, tangy pickled red onions and crispy fried onions. Pepperjack cheese and Local Bounti's own special BBQ Ranch dressing are sure to deliver a smoky taste in every bite and are a good source of protein at 15 grams per kit.

Local Bounti's Artisanal Chicken Caesar and Memphis Style BBQ Chicken Salad Kits will be available at select grocery stores in the Pacific Northwest beginning in June, with plans for further expansion of the line in the coming months. For more information on Local Bounti and its products, visit localbounti.com.

Source: Local Bounti