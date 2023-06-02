The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), an advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry, is announcing that Kasie Fairbarn, product sales manager – Extrusion Systems for Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corp., has been elected as co-chair of FPA’s Emerging Leadership Council (ELC). Kasie succeeds Adrianne Tipton, chief technology officer of Novolex.

“I am thrilled to serve as co-chair with Kasie and know she will have a tremendous impact on the ELC, as well as the broader Flexible Packaging Association,” stated Jonathan Quinn, director of market development and sustainability for Pregis. “When you think of inspirational leaders, Kasie Fairbarn is one of the first names that comes to mind. Her leadership will be fundamental to the future of not only the ELC but also the industry.”

According to Fairbarn, “It’s an extreme honor to be nominated by my peers and selected by the nominating committee to co-chair the Emerging Leadership Council. The ELC has become [the ] place for flexible packaging’s future leaders to collaborate on major challenges facing our industry. I’m thrilled to support this group and maintain the excellent momentum that Adrianne and Jonathan have created.”

The ELC is a committee comprised of up-and-coming professionals, and their mission is to establish a network of future leaders to drive issues and opportunities that have a longterm impact on the advancement of the U.S. flexible packaging industry. Within the ELC there are four subcommittees:

Advocacy

Education

Recruitment & Leadership Development

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I)

For more information on the Flexible Packaging Association and the Emerging Leadership Council, visit www.flexpack.org or contact FPA at fpa@flexpack.org or 410-694-0800.

Source: Flexible Packaging Association