The Meat Science Quiz Bowl Team from the Department of Animal & Food Sciences, part of the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, won the national championship June 25, 2023, at the 76th annual Reciprocal Meat Conference in St. Paul, Minn.

“The students who competed are extremely intelligent and highly driven individuals,” said Chance Brooks, interim department chair for Animal & Food Sciences. “These students committed many hours to studying and preparing for this event. Their performance was a reflection of the high academic standards in Texas Tech’s Department of Animal & Food Sciences. “I am pleased the American Meat Science Association and sponsors provide this opportunity to empower students for success and deliver experiential learning opportunities that are difficult to replicate in a classroom.”

The competition featured 36 teams from 20 schools, with a team from Texas Tech claiming the title of national champion via a dominant 80-30 win over Kansas State University in the final round.

Hosted by the American Meat Science Association in conjunction with the Reciprocal Meat Conference, the Meat Science Quiz Bowl national competition is traditionally a showcase of talent for Texas Tech. The 2023 national championship marks the 10th time in the history of the competition Texas Tech has come out on top, having claimed title number nine in 2019.

Texas Tech also finished as national champion in 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Members of the national champion Texas Tech Meat Science Quiz Bowl Team are:

Meagan McMurray, College Station, Texas

Shelton Luedke from Hondo, Texas

Anna Wyle from Boerne, Texas

Macy Lawrence, Canyon, Texas

Claire Sowers, Plano, Texas

Evan Emery, Idalou, Texas

Libby Mosley, Jacksboro, Texas

Erik Bishop, Cypress, Texas

Zoe Mayes, Liberty, Texas

Audrey Ratliff, Valley View, Texas

Hailey Moulton, Cedar Park, Texas.

Graduate student coaches are Shae Lynn Sarchet from Idalou, Texas; Devin Gonzales from Hondo, Texas; and Paige Tegeler from Huntsville, Texas.

Source: Texas Tech University